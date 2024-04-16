Toddler run over by school van in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 April 2024, 12:20 PM

Jagtial: An 18-month-old child, Alifa, died after she was hit by a school van in Maddutla of Mallial mandal on Tuesday.

According to local residents, Alifa along with her mother went to the bus stop to see off her brother in a school van. While playing, she went in front of the school van. She died on the spot when the driver took the vehicle forward without seeing her.

The child’s father Razak is working as an autorickshaw driver. Police have registered a case and are investigating.