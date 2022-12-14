Korutla cops foil triple murder plot, arrested five

Published Date - 09:28 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Jagtial: The Korutla police foiled a triple murder plan by arresting a supari gang. Five persons including the main accused were arrested. Producing the accused before media in Korutla police station on Wednesday, CI Rajashekhar Raju said the police had registered a case following a complaint lodged by the victim.

The five accused were Danakanti Sampathchary, Kyatham Shekhar from Paidimadugu of Korutla mandal, Akula Ashok of Eskonigutta, Vithanala Nagaraju of Indiranagar road of Korutla town and Modini Srikanth of Paidimadu of Korutla mandal. Police said Sampathchary, an RMP doctor, had money transactions and disputes with his brother-in-law Vishnuvardhan. In order to gain the entire property of his brother-in-law, he decided to eliminate Vishnuvardhan and also Vishnuvardhan’s brother-in-law Ajay. He also decided to eliminate his rival RMP doctor Rajender and discussed with his friends Shekhar and Nagaraju and approached Ashok and Srikanth. They entered into an agreement for Rs 14 lakh to execute the triple murder.

Ashok and Srikanth went to Rajender’s house in Paidimadugu on December 1 and fled the spot without executing the plan as local people had gathered at the spot. On the other hand, Vishnuvardhan suspected Sampathchary. Twenty days ago, Vishnuvardhan went to Sampathchary’s residence to collect his money when he noticed somebody was following him. Anticipating a threat to his life, Vishnuvardhan lodged a complaint with the police, who began an investigation and arrested the accused.