Hyderabad: Three including lawyer arrested for organising prostitution racket

According to the police, three persons were organising prostitution separately eight cases were booked against them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:02 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Three persons including a lawyer who were allegedly organising prostitution are arrested by the Cyberabad police on Wednesday.

The arrested persons are identified as L Rama Subbareddy alias Subbareddy (38) a lawyer from Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh. Habib Prabhakar alias Rahul (49) a resident of Kukatpally in Hyderabad and Dasari Chaithanya alias Chaitu (32) of Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read Hyderabad: Prostitution organiser caught by police

According to the police, three persons were organising prostitution and separately eight cases were booked against them. They brought women from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and Mumbai and forced them into prostitution.

“The gang was contacting customers through online advertisement/ dating portals. Their main mode of communication is whatsapp,” said Cyberabad police.