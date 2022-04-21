Kotha Prabhakar Reddy makes surprise visit to PHC Mirudoddi

Siddipet: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy has made a surprise visit to Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Mirudoddi Mandal headquarters on Thursday. The MP has interacted with the patients to know whether the staff was attending to them properly. He has also gone through the Outpatient register and staff attendance register.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhakar Reddy said that the State government has been constantly working to improve the infrastructure facilities with the sole aim to avoid the poor visiting private hospitals which were charging exorbitantly.

He has also checked the medicine stocks. Asking the staff to ensure each patient is treated properly, the MP said that they will initiate stern action if anyone is found neglecting their duties.

