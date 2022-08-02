Kothagudem: 16,044 families affected by Godavari floods to get compensation

Kothagudem: The administration of Bhadradri Kothagudem district has identified as many as 16,044 families are affected by the recent Godavari floods.

An amount of Rs.16 crore would be deposited in the accounts of the flood victims in the district, each Rs 10, 000.

According to officials 74 villages in seven mandals of Bhadrachalam and Pinapaka Assembly constituencies in the district have been affected by the floods.

A total of 1,535 families in Aswapuram mandal, 1,431 in Bhadrachalam, 2,289 in Cherla, 1,936 in Dummugudem, 392 in Manugur, 1,353 in Pinapaka and 7,108 families in Burgampadu mandal have been affected by the floods, officials said.