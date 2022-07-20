Kothagudem: Animal Warriors volunteers rescue stranded pet, stray animals in flood affected areas

07:29 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Volunteers of Animal Warriors Conservation Society rescued a fresh water mugger crocodile hatchling in a farm field at Nellipaka Banjar.

Kothagudem: The volunteers of Animal Warriors Conservation Society of Hyderabad have come to the rescue of stranded pet, stray animals and birds in flood affected areas on the banks of the river Godavari.

A team of nine members, including the society founder P Pradeep, J Santoshi, Sanjeev, Raghav , Prabhu, Manish, Chetan and Ramakrishna travelled from Hyderabad to Bhadrachalam on July 16 to carry out the rescue operations.

It might be noted that due to heavy inflows into the river Bhadrachalam town and many villages in Burgampad, Manugur, Aswapuram, Cherla and Pinapaka were inundated with floodwaters in the last week. As a result many stray and pet animals suffered injuries and left without food.

The team fed dogs, pigs, cows, buffaloes, hens, cats, pigeons and treated injured animals at Subhash Nagar and AMC Colony in Bhadrachalam, many villages in Burgampad in Kothagudem district and Yetapaka mandal of AP.

They rescued snakes which entered into houses during floods and left them in the wild.As many as 86 animals have been fed and treated. A fresh water mugger crocodile hatchling was rescued in a farm field at Nellipaka Banjar area on Tuesday.

The hatchling was handed over to the forest department at Paloncha, Santoshi told Telangana Today on Wednesday. She informed that the team would be leaving for Kunavaram in AP and Cherla on Thursday as the locals there requested the society’s help.

The residents of villages where the team carried out animal rescue have thanked the society volunteers for their timely support. The society volunteers have carried out similar rescue operations during floods in Hyderabad in 2020, at Alleppey and Nedungayam in Kerala in 2018 and 2019.