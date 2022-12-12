Kothagudem: Bhadradri to be decked up for Mukkoti fete

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:53 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

Collector Anudeep D at a review meeting on Bhadradri Mukkoti arrangements in Kothagudem on Monday.

Kothagudem: Sri Seetha Ramachandraswamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam in the district was being readied for Vaikunta Ekadasi Prayukta Adyayanotsavams (Mukkoti celebrations) to be celebrated from Dec 23 to January 12, 2023.

Teppotsavam and Uttara Dwara Darshannam would take place on January 1 and 2 respectively. Pagal Pathu Utsavam from Dec 23 to Jan 1 and Rapathu Utsavam would be celebrated from January 2 to Jan 11.

Adyayanotsavams on January 12 would be followed by Vilasotsavams from January 13 to 15, Viswaroopa Seva on January 19 and special pooja rituals would be conducted marking Bhogi, Makara Sankranti and Kanuma at the temple, according to the temple’s Vaidika Committee.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar informed that the authorities were instructed to make elaborate arrangements for the Mukkoti festival which is being held after a gap of two years. Online and offline darshan ticket sales started on December 1.

On Monday, district Collector Anudeep Durishetty held a meeting with the officers and directed them to complete the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival.

Bhadrachalam town would be divided into 15 zones and Parnasala into four zones and special sanitation programmes would be taken up. Special teams should be formed in Dummugudem. District officers would be appointed as special officers to supervise the arrangements in each sector.

Steps for supplying safe fresh water, display charts to inform the devotees about the timings of buses and trains, as well as famous places of interest in the district, installation of signage boards at the parking lots and emergency medical care centres have to be taken up, he said.

Durishetty told officials to set up control rooms at the offices of Bhadrachalam sub-Collector and ASP. Since New Year would be celebrated during the Mukkoti period there was a possibility of a large number of devotees visiting the temple and arrangements should be made accordingly.

Additional Collector K Venkateshwarlu, ASP B Rohit Raj, Devasthanam EO B Shivaji, DRDO Madhusudan Raju, DPO Ramakanth, DCO Venkateshwarlu, Medical Officer Dr Dayananda Swamy, DRO Ashok Chakraborty and others were present.