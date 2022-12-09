| Kothagudem Six New Poojas Arjitha Sevas To Be Introduced At Bhadradri Temple

A view of Sri Seetha Ramachandraswamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: The authorities of Sri Seetha Ramachandraswamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam in the district have proposed to introduce six new pooja/sevas at the temple.

Some of the new poojas/sevas which are going to be introduced used to be performed at the temple but they are limited to VIPs or performed on special occasions. Now all such poojas/arjitha sevas will be made available for common devotees as well, albeit one has to buy the ticket.

At present common devotees are allowed to take part in Nitya Kalyanam, Subhrabhata Seva, Pavalimpu Seva, Abishekam, Suvarna Pushpa Seva , Sandya Harati (introduced four years ago) and others.

The temple executive officer (EO) B Shivaji informed that the decision to introduced poojas/arjitha sevas at Bhadradri Temple has been taken during a recent meeting with Endowments Commissioner V Anil Kumar and executive officers of all endowment temples in the State.

Veda Ashirvachanam-after darshan of the deities (Rs 500 ticket), Tulasimala Alankarana to Lord Rama-every Saturday (Rs 1000), Nitya Sarva Kainkarya Seva (Rs 5000), Sri Rama Navami Mutyala Samarpana (Rs 10, 000), Nitya Poola Alankarana Seva- Monday to Saturday (Rs 5000) and Tulabharam-everyday (Rs 100 ticket) are the poojas/arjitha sevas proposed to introduce.

Nitya Sarva Kainkarya Seva tickets sale will be limited to 10 persons on Sundays. The devotees will be presented kanduva, woman’s jacket piece, laddu prasadam, anna prasadam, a packet of pearls, illustrated Ramayanam book, Ramakoti book and others varying in accordance with the poojas/arjitha sevas they opt for, the EO explained.

The devotees have been asked to give their suggestions/objections by Dec 14. The proposed who poojas/arjitha sevas will be available for the devotees from January 2023, he added.