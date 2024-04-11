Kothagudem Collector Dr. Ala tells officials to speed up paddy procurement

The Collector enquired farmers about the yield and whether there were any problems with paddy procurement centres while asking them to take care of humidity and wastage.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 April 2024, 07:24 PM

Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala inspected paddy procurement centres in Annapureddypalle mandal in Kothagudem district on Thursday.

Kothaguedm: District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala informed that as many as 128 paddy purchase centres have been sanctioned and started across the district to procure yasangi paddy.

The Collector inspected the paddy purchase centers set up by PACS at Paridhi Gumpena and Namavaram of Annapureddypalle mandal in the district on Thursday and told the officials to speed up paddy procurement as harvesting has been completed in many places.

Gunny bags, moisture testing devices, paddy cleaning machines and tarpaulins have been made available at each centre. The Collector enquired farmers about the yield and whether there were any problems with paddy procurement centres while asking them to take care of humidity and wastage.

Paddy should be sent to the mill to which it was tagged and the grain collected on the same day should be transported on the same day. A list of tenant farmers should be prepared and tokens should be given in advance and care should be taken to avoid difficulties in payment of money, Dr. Ala said.

The agricultural officials were directed to encourage the farmers to bring grain as per the quality standards. Later, the Collector inspected the water supply conditions in Namavaram village and asked the locals about the drinking water supply situation.

As the effect of the summer was likely to be high during this season the water resources in the villages should not be wasted and used properly. Even though there was no problem for drinking water in the district, people have to use water judiciously, Dr. Ala suggested.

If the public face problems with the drinking water supply, they should immediately bring it to the attention of the authorities. Officials should be available to the public and water sources such as hand pumps, boreholes and fresh water wells should be repaired and brought into use, she added.