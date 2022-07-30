Kothagudem cops reach out to flood-hit tribals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:13 PM, Sat - 30 July 22

SP Dr. Vineeth G and others distributed flood relief kits to adivasis at Cherla in Kothagudem district on Saturday.

Kothagudem: District police reached out to the flood-affected Adivasis in remote agency villages in Cherla mandal in the district offering them much needed succour.

As many as 450 Adivasi families, which were suffered by the Godavari floods, were provided relief kits consisting of essential commodities, bed sheets and other goods, in association with Paloncha-based Nava Limited. A mega medical camp was also organised by the police for the tribal people and distributed medicines at Cherla.

Superintendent of Police Dr Vineeth G attended the programme and handed over the kits to Adivasis. He said the district police would extend all required help to Adivasis who suffered a lot due to the recent floods, especially in Cherla and Dummugudem mandals.

He stated that the flood-affected villages would be identified and relief programmes would be carried out under the supervision of local police in a phased manner. He thanked the management and staff of Nava Limited for supporting the flood-hit.

The SP also thanked the medical team of Bhadrachalam Area Hospital for visiting Cherla and providing medical services to the tribals suffering from various health problems. He appreciated Cherla Circle Inspector B Ashok, SIs, Raju Varma, Venkatappaiah and staff for extending support to adivasis.

Dr Vineeth said that in the near future, more welfare programmes would be undertaken for the aboriginal people living in the agency areas. Bhadrachalam ASP B Rohit Raju, Nava Bharat Energy India Limited Director P Ramesh, Deputy DMHO Ramesh and others were present.