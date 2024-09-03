Nalgonda: Life in flood affected Kodad and neighbouring mandals far from normal

Kodad town and its surrounding areas, which were severely affected by recent floods, continued to face severe disruptions on Tuesday too even as the water levels began to recede from streams and canals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 September 2024, 06:29 PM

File photo

The floods have caused extensive damage to road infrastructure, leaving residents waiting for repairs and restoration. Major damage to roads and bridges has made transportation challenging. The Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway (Road No. 65), which was closed due to damage near Kodad, was partially reopened late on Monday night as water receded.

However, vehicles are currently limited to using only two lanes of the highway that remained intact.Vehicular traffic between Kodad and Mellacheruvu towns remained suspended following the collapse of a bridge near Kondibada village. The road between the two towns also suffered considerable damage. The irrigation department has placed its machinery on high alert in both Suryapet and Nalgonda circles after a breach developed in the Nagarjuna Sagar Left canal two days ago due to the flood’s impact. Efforts are on to repair the breach.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy visited the canal to assess the damage to the canal structure and the crops flooded downstream. A delegation from the BRS, led by T Harish Rao and G Jagadish Reddy, also visited the NSP Left canal and the breach site, speaking with affected farmers. They attributed the breach to neglect of the canal system and called for immediate steps to restore water release to the ayacut. In the aftermath of the recent floods, Suryapet and Nalgonda irrigation circles are facing major challenges. Out of 2,664 irrigation tanks, 1,055 are at full tank levels (FTL) and are at risk of breaching due to heavy inflows from the catchment area. Field staff have been put on high alert and are monitoring the tanks round the clock.

Despite a marathon review of the flood situation by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who stopped in Suryapet on his way to Khammam, there was no significant improvement in the situation after 24 hours. Many affected villages are still waiting for the full restoration of power supply.

Meanwhile, residents of Burugupalli in Rajupet mandal of Yadadri Bhongir district staged protests on Tuesday, demanding immediate restoration of drinking water supply. The village was left without water for some time due to disruptions in supplies under Mission Bhagiratha. Residents staged an empty-pot demonstration at the gram panchayat office to highlight their plight.