Kothagudem: Cow dies in landmine blast in Cherla

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:10 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

Kothagudem: A cow died and another one injured in a landmine blast in Pusuguppa forests in Cherla mandal in the district on Saturday. The landmine was planted by naxals targetting police forces.

The incident was said to have occurred just one kilometre away from the Joint Task Force base camp set up for police forces at Pusuguppa. The cow that suffered bruises on its body was safe.

It was the second such incident within a month in the district. Police forces have intensified combing operations in Cherla and surrounding forests following the incident.