Kothagudem: Father sells his newborn daughter, rescued

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:39 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

Kothagudem: An incident of a man selling his infant girl child came to light at Koyagudem in Sujatha Nagar mandal in the district on Friday.

The local Anganwadi workers who noticed the newborn child missing from the house of her parents at the village alerted ICDS officials, who along with Childline-1098 took up a probe into the matter and found that the child was given for adoption illegally in return for some money.

Khammam Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairperson, G Bharata Rani and in-charge of Kothagudem CWC held a court, gave counselling to the child’s parents and returned the child to them.