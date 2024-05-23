Kothagudem: Deputy Tahsildar in ACB net

The accused was said to have demanded Rs 50, 000 from the farmer, K Ram Babu to issue Pattadar passbook for his agriculture land.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 May 2024, 09:45 PM

Kothagudem: The ACB officials have caught Cherla deputy tahsildar, Dharani Babu red-handed while he was accepting a bribe from a farmer on Thursday.

The farmer agreed to pay Rs 20,000 and complained to ACB. Then the ACB officials laid a trap and caught Ram Babu red-handed while he was receiving the money from the farmer at his office at Cherla.