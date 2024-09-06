Farmer ends life at Medchal Malkajgiri agriculture office over crop loan issues

The incident unfolded after Surender Reddy, who had tirelessly sought to have his crop loan waived as promised by the State government, faced repeated delays. Despite his numerous appeals to officials, the 52-year-old farmer was unable to secure the loan clearance.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 September 2024, 01:46 PM

Hyderabad: Reportedly vexed with official apathy in clearing his crop loan, a farmer Surender Reddy died by suicide at agriculture office premises at Medchal Malkajgiri here on Friday.

The incident occurred after Surender Reddy ran from pillar to post to get his crop loan waived as assured by the State government. However, despite repeated appeals to the officials, the 52-year-old farmer could not get his loan cleared.

Also Read Farmers defy prohibitory orders, head to Armoor for crop loan protest

On Friday, Surender Reddy, who is a native of Dubbak, arrived at the Agriculture office at Medchal and died by hanging himself to a tree on the office premises. He was residing in Medchal.

After locals alerted the Medchal police, a team arrived at the location and registered a case, according to reports.