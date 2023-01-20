Kothagudem: Dr GSR Charitable Trust distributes nutritional food to TB patients

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:36 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Kothagudem: Nutritional food packets were distributed to TB patients under the aegis of Dr GSR Charitable Trust here on Friday. At a programme at Sri Nagar Colony here as many as 200 TB patients were given nutritional food packets at the directions of the trust chairman, Director Public Health Dr. Gadala Srinivasa Rao.

The nutritional food packets were being given to the patients free of cost for the past three months with an objective to promote immunity and good health among the patients, said a release from the trust. The trust has been working for the welfare of the poorer sections by organising health camps, job melas, extending financial support to meritorious students, said the trust manager Chandragiri Anji. The trust’s district TB coordinator, Somaiah, supervisor Raphael and others were present.