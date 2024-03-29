Kothagudem DSP: Cheating cases against bikers plying vehicles without number plates

29 March 2024

Kothagudem: Vehicles plying without number plates would be seized and cheating cases would be registered against such motorists, said Kothagudem DSP Abdul Rahman.

Kothagudem one-town, two-town and traffic police conducted a special drive on Friday and caught motorists driving vehicles without number plates. Cheating cases were booked against two motorists under three-town and three motorists under one-town limits, he said.

Criminals who commit thefts and chain snatching were using vehicles without number plates and control of such crimes special measures were being taken. Motorists should not drive vehicles without number plates or tampered number plates, the DSP advised.

He appealed to the public to cooperate with the measures being taken by the police to control crime. One-town CI Karunakar,three-town CI Siva Prasad, traffic SIs Naresh and Madar took part in the special drive.