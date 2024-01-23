Kothagudem Collector asks graduates to enroll names for MLC polls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 January 2024, 07:30 PM

Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala speaking to the media in Kothagudem on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala appealed to the graduates in the district to register their names to cast vote in Legislative Council elections to be held for Warangal-Khammam -Nalgonda Graduates’ constituency.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday the Collector said that those who have completed their degree or any equivalent educational qualification by November 2020 were eligible to register their names.

So far only 7, 486 persons have registered their names in the district. In 2021 Graduates’ MLC elections as many as 42, 679 persons registered their names. Applications for voter registration would be accepted through form-18 at all tahsildar offices, Kothagudem and Bhadrachalam RDO offices.

By visiting the link https://ceotserms2.telangana.gov.in/MLC/Form18.aspx, eligible candidates could enroll their names online. February 6, 2024 was the last date for voter registration. The draft voter list would be released on February 24, Dr. Ala said.

Voters should examine the draft voter list and express their objections. Objections would be received from February 24 to March 14. After resolving the objections, the final voters list would be released on April 4.

Candidates applying for voter registration should get their photo copies of the documents attested by any designated officer or gazetted officer. Election ID card and Aadhaar xerox copies should be attached along with the registration form.

The graduates who cast their vote in the past election should reapply as a voter. Those applied as voters in the Graduates’ Constituency should show the original documents to the government staff who came for investigation at the field level, the Collector said.

Additional Collector Dr. Rambabu, DPRO S Srinivas Rao, election tahsildar Dara Prasad, deputy tahsildar Ranga Prasad and others were present.