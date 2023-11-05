Election officials check CM KCR’s convoy in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:02 PM, Sun - 5 November 23

Kothagudem: Election officials along with the police checked the convoy of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao here on Sunday.

The Chief Minister arrived here in the afternoon hours to address the Praja Ashirwada Sabha for the victory of BRS candidates. During this, the Chief Minister’s caravan, Telangana Pragathi Ratham, used by him to travel from the helipad to the public meeting venue, was inspected. Election Commission officials and police inspected the compartments and baggage in the vehicle. Duly following the election code of conduct, Chandrashekhar Rao fully cooperated with the officials to carry out the checking.

The officials thanked the Chief Minister for cooperating in conducting the inspection. The entire process of inspection was videographed by the election officials.