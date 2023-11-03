288 polling stations affected by LWE: Kothagudem Collector

As per the directions of the Election Commission of India polling in LWE affected areas would be conducted from 7 am to 4 pm, she said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:47 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala addressing the media in Kothagudem on Friday.

Kothagudem: Of the 1, 095 polling stations, as many as 288 polling stations were situated in areas affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the district, informed district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala.

Similarly there were 12 critical polling stations and steps were being taken to put in place tight security for smooth polling. As per the directions of the Election Commission of India polling in LWE affected areas would be conducted from 7 am to 4 pm, she said.

Officials were engaged in educating voters about polling timings as well as ensuring high voting percentages in the five Assembly segments. A list of 5, 288 polling officers was prepared with 1095 polling officers, equal number of APOs and OPOs with a reserve of 908 staff. In addition to that, 16 nodal officers and 2, 174 police personnel were engaged in election duty. 16 flying squads, 21 video surveillance teams and five video viewing teams were formed, Dr. Ala told the media here on Friday.

From September 20 to October 31 26, 693 persons enrolled their names in the voters list. Of the new voter registrations, 11, 473 applications were uploaded online and the remaining applications would be uploaded by November 10, the Collector said. All arrangements were made for receiving nominations at RDO offices in Kothagudem and in Bhadrachalam constituencies, tahsildar offices in Aswaraopet, Yellandu and Pinapaka constituencies. Help desks were set to assist those filing nominations, she noted.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G informed that since the election code of conduct came into force, Rs 2.54 crore unaccounted cash, 32, 417 litres liquor, 2059 kg drugs, 2635 grams silver and 5534 freebies were seized. The value of the seized items was Rs 4.81 crore.

Rs 191.15 lakh seized cash was released in 92 cases and Rs 18 lakh related six cases yet to be released. Special awareness drive was taken up to increase voting percentage in 164 polling stations, where low voting percentage was recorded in 2018 elections, the SP said.

Tight security arrangements were being made at problematic areas to help voters to cast their votes freely, he said. DPRO S Srinivas Rao and others were present.