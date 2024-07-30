Kothagudem: Govt teacher misbehaves with girl students, thrashed, handed over to police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 July 2024, 08:34 PM

Kothagudem: A government teacher working at the Tribal Welfare Ashram Girls School at old Yellandu in Kothagudem district was thrashed by parents allegedly for misbehaving with girl students.

The teacher A Ramdas, who teaches physics, was accused of misbehaving and touching the private parts of girl students in Class 9. The issue came to light after a student from Karepalli told her family members about the teacher’s misbehaviour.

The family members reached the school on Tuesday to question him and he pleaded guilty while asking them to forgive him. But the angry locals and family members of the girl thrashed him with their footwear and handed him over to the police.

Speaking to the media, ashram school warden Padmavathi informed that similar complaints were made against him in the past too. When the matter was taken to the notice of higher officials recommending action against him, he urged them to forgive him as he had two daughters to look after while assuring the officials that he would mend his ways. He was then let off with a caution and without any action, later he behaved well. Now he started his bad behaviour again, the warden said, adding that the affected students had not brought the issue to her notice.

Assistant Tribal Development officer Radhamma said a report would be submitted to higher officials seeking disciplinary action against Ramdas. The officials lodged a complaint against the accused teacher with the local police, who booked a case against him and are probing into the matter.