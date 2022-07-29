Kothagudem: Guthikoya podu farmers attack forest officers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:17 PM, Fri - 29 July 22

Kothagudem: Three forest beat officers and two section officers were injured in an attack by Guthikoya farmers at Mangaligumpu of Maddur gram panchayat in Chandrugonda mandal in the district on Friday.

The injured forest officers were admitted to government hospitals at Chandrugonda and Kothagudem. It was said that the forest officials went to the tribal habitation to carry out plantation work in the forest lands.

Around 60 Guthikoyas of Chhattisgarh who settled in the area, obstructed the plantation work claiming that the lands belonged to them. It led to an altercation between the forest officers and podu farmers.

In a fit of rage Guthikoyas, who outnumbered the forest officials, beat up the latter with sticks chasing away the forest officials from the forest. A complaint was lodged at Chandrugonda police station in connection with the incident.