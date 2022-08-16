Kothagudem: Land feud leads to violence in tribal hamlets, Section 144 imposed

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:29 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Kothagudem: Section 144 was imposed in tribal hamlets, Pedda Thanda and Vuyyalabadava in Regalla gram panchayat of Laxmidevipally mandal in the district on Tuesday following clashes between the residents.

It was said a dispute over a land prevailed among the residents of the hamlets for the past several months and they had clashed with each other in the past. On Tuesday when the residents of Pedda Thanda were working in their fields some of the residents of Vuyyalabadva reached the fields and attacked them causing severe injuries.

On learning this the residents of Pedda Thanda rushed to Vuyyalabadva and resorted to a retaliatory attack against the residents in that hamlet. Police rushed to the spot and dispersed the clashing mobs. Some of the police personnel suffered injuries.

Laxmidevipalli CI Ramakanth informed that the Section 144 would be in force for two days and police were patrolling the villages. The residents of both the hamlets lodged complaints against each other at Laxmidevipally police station.