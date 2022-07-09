Kothagudem: Left wing student unions call schools bandh on July 14

Kothagudem: United Left Student Unions called for a schools bandh on July 14. Speaking to the media here on Saturday SFI district secretary B Veerabhadram, AISF district secretary Fahimdada, PDSU district secretary K Prudhvi, its state assistant secretary A Samba and other said the bandh was called demanding abolition of the Centre’s new education policy and to address the problems being faced by students in schools.

Though a month has passed since the beginning of the academic year, at least 40 percent of textbooks have not been given in the district. While 5.65 lakh textbooks were needed in the district, only three lakh textbooks have been provided to the students.

Many government schools were lacking infrastructure and the buildings were in dilapidated condition . Many MEO posts were vacant and the government should fill the posts of DEO and deputy DEO across the state.

The student leaders complained that the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme was progressing slowly and all the schools in the district should be included under this scheme and developed. The government should enforce control on collection of fees in private schools.