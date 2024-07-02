Kothagudem: Man offers lift to strangers, robbed of gold, cash

According to police officials, as soon as the victim stopped the car to help the gang, the robbers threw chilli powder on his face and eyes

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 July 2024, 01:24 PM

Laxmidevipalli police inspecting the spot late on Monday

Kothagudem: A man’s kindheartedness proved costly for him as he was robbed by a gang near Kothagudem town late on Monday.

According to police officials, the man, Vasala Tirupathi of Tekulapally mandal was heading towards Kothagudem in a car and four people asked for a lift between Anishettipalli and Lothvagu of Laxmidevipalli mandal.

As soon as he stopped the car to help them, the robbers threw chilli powder on his face and eyes. Then they snatched the car keys from Tirupathi and made off with gold, mobile phone and cash.

Laxmidevipalli police, on receiving information from Tirupathi, rushed to the spot. Police officials registered a case and took up investigation.