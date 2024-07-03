Medak Collector unveils annual credit plan of Rs 5,351 crore for district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 July 2024, 11:45 PM

Medak: Collector Rahul Raj unveiled the annual credit plan of the district on Wednesday. The annual credit plan-2024-25 was fixed at Rs 5,351 crore which includes Rs 3,166 crore for the agriculture sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Raj called upon the bankers to extend loans to agriculture and other priority sectors on priority. He said that the bankers could achieve only 76 per cent target set for the agriculture sector last year.