Teacher takes up deeksha for voting rights of SGTs in Telangana MLC elections

Shaik Mahamood Pasha informed that the SGTs, who have been recruited with intermediate and two-year D. Ed qualification, have no voting right in the MLC elections.

By James Edwin Published Date - 2 July 2024, 05:20 PM

Kothagudem: A Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) Shaik Mahamood Pasha has taken up a unique deeksha to highlight the SGT’s problems and get them addressed.

He on Monday launched a 108 days Phalahara Deeksha wherein he consumes only fruits as main meal till October 16. The reason for taking up for the deeksha is to get voting right to SGTs in Teachers MLC Constituency elections, repealing of contributory pension scheme (CPS) and re-introduction of old pension scheme, he said.

Speaking Telangana Today Pasha informed that the SGTs, who have been recruited with intermediate and two-year D. Ed qualification, have no voting right in the MLC elections. As a result of which the teachers are rendered voiceless to get their rights fulfilled.

There are around 65, 000 SGTs working across Telangana. If they are given the right to vote in the MLC elections they could raise their voice to get their demands fulfilled as those with no voting right are often ignored by the rulers.He wanted the State and Central government to look into the issue and allow the SGTs to vote in upcoming Teachers Constituency MLC elections, likely to be held this October. Even the teachers associations seldom care about the rights of the SGTs, he averred.

Referring to his other demand, Pasha noted that since 2003 lakhs of government employees have been demanding the Centre and State governments to repeal the CPS, but in vain. Because of the CPS the government employees lacked financial support post retirement, he said.

He informed that during the course of his deeksha he would meet the MLAs and ministers in the district to submit memorandums with his demands. Similarly efforts would be made to garner support from the teachers associations for the cause.

Pasha, who works as a headmaster at Government Primary School at Jakaram under Markod school complex in Allapalli mandal in the district, has been promoting fruitarianism, a diet system wherein one consumes only raw fruits for good health as well as ethical reasons.