Kothagudem: Several villages cut off after rain washes away road

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 July 2024, 08:05 PM

Villagers staged a protest at the delay and poor quality works in laying a diversion road across Pamuleru stream in Mulakalapalli mandal in Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: Transportation to over ten villages in Mulakalapalli mandal was cut off as flood flow in Pamuleru stream washed away a diversion road being laid across the stream.

The residents of Tallapaya village in the mandal staged a protest at the delay and poor quality works in laying a diversion road across Pamuleru stream in the mandal. They alleged that it was because of negligence of the contractor and concerned officials the diversion road was washed away even though the flood flow was not intense.

It might be noted that the officials have demolished an existing bridge across the stream to build a new bridge, the works of which were yet to begin. Six villages in Tallapaya gram panchayat and surrounding villages were cut from Mulakalapalli mandal headquarters as the road washed away.