Kothagudem Medical College will get NMC permission: Principal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:36 PM, Thu - 9 June 22

Kothagudem: Kothagudem Medical College principal Dr. RL Lakshman Rao refuted news reports that claimed denial of permission to the college by National Medical Commission (NMC). Speaking to the media here on Thursday he said in the wake of an application submitted seeking permission for Kothagudem Medical College a NMC team inspected the college on January 31. The team found certain lapses during its inspection in the college and submitted a report.

Based on the report all required arrangements were now put in place. As per the NMC norms there should be a 300-bedded medical facility available for the college. In line with such norms a 100-bedded Maternal and Child Health Centre (MCH) at Ramavaram and 240-bedded teaching hospital in Kothagudem were now readied, he said.

Similarly, as many as 54 faculty and 32 supporting staff have been appointed. Medical wards with all required facilities were also ready to offer health services. The NMC team would visit the college once again for inspection and the college would be given permission, Dr. Lakshman Rao hoped.