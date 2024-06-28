Teaching faculty in Nalgonda Govt General Hospital protest against proposed daily inspections

The teaching faculty under TTGDA also demanded a government order providing additional allowance to faculty posted in district hospitals, within a week.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 June 2024, 05:20 PM

The teaching faculty under TTGDA also demanded a government order providing additional allowance to faculty posted in district hospitals, within a week.

Hyderabad: Demanding the health department to do away with the proposed daily inspections at the Government General Hospital, Nalgonda, the teaching faculty in government hospitals held protests on Friday.

The teaching faculty under Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA) also demanded a government order providing additional allowance to faculty posted in district hospitals, within a week.

The association referred to a roster of daily duties, prepared by Nalgonda District Collector, wherein district officials from different departments are to conduct daily inspections for the next 45-days at Nalgonda government hospital.

“There are several ways including CCTV cameras footage in class rooms of medical colleges that are monitored by National Medical Commission (NMC) and weekly and monthly reviews by Heads of various departments. Where is the logic of adding one more layer of check,” it said.

The TTGDA demanded the State government, within the coming week, release order that will provide financial support to teaching faculty in districts. “Teaching faculty in district government hospitals is paid 30 per cent less allowance than their counterparts in Hyderabad government medical colleges. By the end of this week, orders hiking the allowance for district medical teaching faculty should be released,” senior officials of TTGDA said.