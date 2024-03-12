| Telangana 4356 Faculty Posts In Medical Colleges To Be Filled On Contract Basis

Telangana: 4356 faculty posts in medical colleges to be filled on contract basis

The recruitment of 4356 faculty posts in various government medical colleges will cost the exchequer a total of Rs. 634.48 crore annually.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 March 2024, 07:54 PM

The recruitment of 4356 faculty posts in various government medical colleges will cost the exchequer a total of Rs. 634.48 crore annually.

Hyderabad: In view of the upcoming inspections by the National Medical Commission (NMC) in 26 government medical colleges, the State government on Tuesday has decided take up recruitment of a total of 4,356 vacant posts of Professors, Associate Professors, Assistant Professors, Tutors and Senior Residents on contract/outsourcing basis.

The sanctioned posts in government medical colleges will be filled through respective District Committee chaired by District Collectors.

Also Read Only admit sanctioned quota of medical seats: NMC

The recruitment of 4356 faculty posts in various government medical colleges will cost the exchequer a total of Rs. 634.48 crore annually.

The breakup include 498 Professors, 786 Associate Professors, 1459 Assistant Professors, 412 Tutors and 1201 posts of Senior Residents. The monthly remuneration of Professor will be Rs 1,90,000, for Associate Professor it will be Rs, 1,50, 000 and for Assistant Professor the monthly salary will be Rs, 1, 25, 000.

The tutors will receive a monthly salary of Rs, 55, 000 and Senior Residents will receive a salary of Rs. 92, 575, according to statement released on Tuesday.