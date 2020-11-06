Kothagudem: Nava Bharat provides central oxygen supply system to Area Hospital

The facility consisting of 20 oxygen cylinders was installed at a cost of Rs 8 lakh to cater to the needs of patients at the 50 bed Area Hospital

Kothagudem: Nava Bharat Ventures Limited (NBVL) has installed a central oxygen supply system for the use of patients at Government Area Hospital at Paloncha in the district.

The facility consisting of 20 oxygen cylinders was installed at a cost of Rs 8 lakh to cater to the needs of patients at the 50 bed Area Hospital that serves the health needs of tribals and others in the area.

Speaking to Telangana Today on Friday, NBVL Vice President Y Sreenivasa Murthy said a large number of people from villages around Paloncha town visit the hospital which was in need of an effective life support system. The company decided to install the central oxygen supply system as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative so that precious lives could be saved.

Experts from Hyderabad were engaged in the work and all the 12 wards including operation theatre, paediatric wing, observation room, medical ward, post operative ward, labour room and emergency ward at the hospital have been fitted with pipes and connected with the central supply system, he explained.

This facility will play a crucial role in the recovery of critical patients and it was designed keeping in mind the future needs. At present, the hospital capacity is 50-beds, but the facility can cater to higher volume of patients in case the hospital capacity is increased in future, Murthy said.

The hospital superintendent Dr. Mukenteswara Rao, thanking Nava Bharat Ventures Limited, said thd central oxygen system reduces pressure on doctors as oxygen supply would be instant and continuous.

Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateshwara Rao inaugurated the plant and handed over the oxygen plant’s certificate of installation to the hospital superintendent at a programme at the hospital.

NBVL DGM, B. Rama Rao, DM (Social Development), M Srinivasa Rao, chief liaison officers LVN Sharma and Khaderendra Babu and others took part in the programme.

