Telangana: Vemulawada Junior Civil Court Judge delivers baby in Govt hospital

Vemulawada Junior Civil Court Judge K Jyothirmai gave birth to a baby girl at the Vemulawada area government hospital

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:07 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Vemulawada Junior Civil Court Judge K Jyothirmai gave birth to a baby girl at the Vemulawada area government hospital

Rajanna-Sircilla: Strengthening the State government’s point that government hospitals in Telangana were now on par with private hospitals in services, Vemulawada Junior Civil Court Judge K Jyothirmai delivered her baby at the Vemulawada area government hospital on Wednesday. She gave birth to a baby girl in what was a normal delivery.

Jyothirmai, who was on duty till Tuesday, approached the Vemulawada area hospital for delivery as she developed labour pains in the morning. The hospital team led by gynaecologist Dr Chaitanya Sudha performed the delivery. The doctor said both mother and baby were doing fine.

On the other hand, hospital superintendent Dr Regulapati Mahesh Rao, who donates a cradle to women who gave birth to female babies in their first delivery, presented a cradle to the judge also.

The judge was recently transferred to the Vemulawada court from Hyderabad.

Also Read Farmers of Telangana can easily emulate agriculture practices of Israel, says official