Kothagudem: NGO raises Rs 1.50 lakh for infant’s liver surgery

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:45 PM, Mon - 1 August 22

An NGO raised Rs 1.50 lakh for liver surgery of an infant of Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: An NGO has lent a helping hand to a poor family by arranging money required for an infant’s liver transplantation surgery. It was said that a month old child, Meghanath, has been diagnosed with a liver complication and doctors suggested a liver transplantation.

The child’s father Ananthula Ravi Kumar of Anishettypalli in Laxmidevipalli mandal works in a petrol bunk and could not afford the money for the surgery.

The founder of Sathupalli based Yuva Bharat Shakthi Foundation, Kamera Kranthi Kumar came to know about the plight of the family and decided to help. He asked a social activist Kedasi Lentil Leans of Kothagudem to collect the child’s family details.

On learning the family’s poor financial background, the foundation member, Ramya Muthyala embarked on the task of fundraising to help the family. An amount of Rs 1.50 lakh was raised through different social media platforms from charitable donors.

The amount was handed over to the child’s grandfather A Bhaskar Rao in the presence of District Collector Anudeep Durishetty. The Collector also assured the child’s family to extend all possible help on behalf of the government, informed Leans and Kranthi Kumar here on Monday.

Bhaskar Rao told Telangana Today that the child’s mother A Usharani came forward to donate a part of her liver for transplanting it in her son’s body to save his life and they both were in medical observation in Hyderabad.

The doctors at Osmania General Hospital, Hyderabad told the family members that surgery could take some time as Usharani had a cholesterol complaint and the child had to undergo some more tests prior to surgery, he added.