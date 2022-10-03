Kothagudem Police arrest two burglars, recover stolen property worth Rs 9.44 lakh

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:45 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

The suspects, Shaik Irfan alias Chotu of Coolie Line area in Kothagudem town and Azeem of Yellandu town, were arrested during vehicle inspections at the local railway station on Monday, Superintendent of Police Dr.Vineeth G said.

Kothagudem: The Three Town police in Kothagudem arrested two persons on charges of burglary and recovered stolen property worth Rs.9.44 lakh from them.

The suspects, Shaik Irfan alias Chotu of Coolie Line area in Kothagudem town and Azeem of Yellandu town, were arrested during vehicle inspections at the local railway station on Monday, Superintendent of Police Dr.Vineeth G said.

Irfan was arrested several times for stealing mobile phones and was sent to the Government Children’s Home in Khammam. However, he continued after coming out and was remanded to the Bhadrachalam sub-jail in connection with a theft case. There, he became friends with a POCSO case accused, Vijay, and another theft suspect, Challa Venkat, The three formed into a gang to commit thefts, the SP said.

Irfan and Venkat allegedly committed thefts at five places in Kothagudem town in June, July and August. Vijay pawned the stolen property with a gold loan company at Bhadrachalam and gave the cash to Irfan and Venkat. Azeem also took part in two thefts with them, the SP said.

Azeem, who was working as a delivery boy for an e-commerce company in Hyderabad, also used to pawn the stolen property in the city and hand over cash to Irfan. They spent the money in cities like Mysuru and Visakhapatnam.

Police recovered 78 grams gold ornaments, 200 grams silver ornaments, three mobile phones and Rs 50, 000 cash. 51 grams of gold ornaments pawned in Hyderabad and 31 grams of ornaments pawned at Bhadrachalam were yet to be recovered, the SP said.

Dr. Vineeth appealed to the public to inform the local police when they go on vacation so that the police could increase patrolling in their areas. Public could inform Kothagudem police sub-division at the mobile phone number 9347064123, Paloncha sub-division-9703795315, Yellandu sub-division-6304258570, Bhadrachalam sub-division-6303922241 and Manugur sub-division-6300532713.

Soon a single phone number would be given by connecting with command control and district police web-portal, the SP added. DSP Venkateshwara Babu and others were present.