Bhadradri temple earns Rs 86 lakh from hundis

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:13 PM, Thu - 15 September 22

Kothagudem: Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam, has earned an amount of Rs 86 lakh from the temple hundi collections for the past 70 days.

The hundi counting took place at the temple on Thursday. The officials said 90 grams gold, 1.1 kg silver, 331 US dollars, 10 Canada dollars, 35 UAE dirhams, 40 Saudi and two Oman riyals, 10 Malaysia ringgits, 10 Nepalese rupees, 500 Indonesia rupees 500 and 47 1/2 Kuwaiti dinars were among the hundi collection, besides Indian currency. The last hundi counting took place on July 6 recording a collection of Rs 1.82 crore.