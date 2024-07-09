Kothagudem police bust job racket, arrest 10, recover Rs 1.47 crore

SP B Rohith Raju speaking to the media in Kothagudem on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: The district police busted a gang cheating unemployed youths in the pretext of offering jobs and recovered Rs 1.47 crore cash, which the gang swindled from those who had fallen prey to their tricks.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju informed that the gang was duping the youths promising junior assistant, clerk, dependent jobs in SCCL, Group-2 post of assistant commercial tax officer (ACTO) as well as handling transfers of government employees, since 2018.

The accused Dasu Hari Kishan, Gunda Vinod Kumar, Upendra Naidu, Dasu Harika and nine others had cheated 60 unemployed youths. Cases have been registered against them in several police stations in many districts.

Chunchupally police launched an investigation into the gang’s activities based on a complaint lodged in last May. Of the 13 accused, 10 were arrested so far including Dasu Harika, who was arrested on Tuesday. Efforts were being made to arrest the absconding accused, Ruhath Baig, Upender Naidu and Ravi Raj at the earliest, the SP said.

Besides, Rs 1.47 crore, four tolas of gold jewellery and one Royal Enfield bike were seized in the case.

The gang swindled Rs 4.08 crore from the job aspirants and with that money bought 92.5 tolas of gold jewellery, which were pawned in the banks to obtain gold loans. The pawned jewellery would soon be recovered, Rohith Raju informed.

The SP appreciated Kothagudem DSP Abdul Rahaman, Chunchupally CI Venkateshwarlu, SI Praveen and staff for nabbing the gang members. He appealed to the public, especially youths, to be wary of fraudsters who try to cheat them and inform police if they come across such persons.