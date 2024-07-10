Kothagudem: Police conducts free medical camp for Guthikoyas

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 July 2024, 07:10 PM

Dummugudem Police conducted a free medical camp for adivasis in Dummugudem mandal in Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

Kothagudem: Dummugudem Police conducted a free medical camp at Sirigundam, a tribal hamlet in Dummugudem mandal in the district on Wednesday and provided free medicines to tribal people.

The camp was organised with support from the local PHC medical staff who conducted medical checkups at the directions of SP B Rohith Raju. Bhadrachalam ASP Ankit Kumar Sankwar participated in the camp.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the district police aim to provide health care facilities to the backward and remote communities. He asked adivasis to keep their surroundings clean to prevent the outbreak of viral fevers like dengue and malaria.

As many as 200 people from 52 families living in the village underwent medical examinations and were given medicines. The ASP appreciated Dummugudem police for organising the camp. CI B Ashok, Dr. Pulla Reddy, SI Ganesh, RSI Harish and station staff were present.