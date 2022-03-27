Kothagudem: Police yet to trace out missing hunter’s body

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:30 PM, Sun - 27 March 22

Kothagudem: As the police remained clueless about the missing dead body of a man, who was electrocuted three days ago in Penuballi forests in the district, family members of the deceased urged police to trace out the body at the earliest.

It might be noted that the deceased, M Sunil Kumar of Sanyasi Basti in Kothagudem went hunting and died after coming in contact with an electric trap on Friday. But his dead body was missing from the incident spot in a mysterious manner. The police were still searching for the body.

On Sunday late evening, Kumar’s brother M Ashirwadam and family members, in large numbers, went to the DSP’s office here and staged a demonstration outside. DSP Venkateshwara Babu speaking to the family members explained them about the progress of the investigation into the case with an assurance to trace out Kumar’s body as soon as possible.

