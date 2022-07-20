Kothagudem: Restoration of civic amenities in flood affected villages intensified

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:13 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Kothagudem: With the inundation in flood affected villages subsiding the district administration has intensified its efforts to restore civic amenities in the affected villages in the district.

Panchayat Raj Director M Hanumantha Rao, Khammam District Collector VP Gautham, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier, who were on flood relief duty, visited several flood affected villages and relief camps on Wednesday.

They interacted with the evacuated families and told them to remain in the relief centres until power supply was restored in their villages. After returning back to homes the residents should be careful to avoid electrical hazards as the walls of the house would be wet.

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty and Superintendent of Police Dr Vineeth G have also visited the flood relief centres in different villages and inspected the facilities made for the victims. SP told the flood affected people to dial 100 in case of any problems.

None of the flood victims should lose heart as the State government has been taking relief measures, they said during their interaction with people. The process of enumerating the flood victims was being done in all areas of the district, the officials said.

Soon after the enumeration was over a financial assistance of Rs 10, 000 announced by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would be credited into the accounts of the flood victims, the Collector noted.

He said that sanitation work has been undertaken in the flood affected areas with the coordination of revenue and panchayat officials. As many as 219 teams comprising 4100 sanitation workers were engaged in cleaning debris in the villages, Durishetty informed.

Later in the day the Collector visited remote waterlogged Sunnambatti and Bairagulapadu villages in Dummugudem mandal and enquired about the problems of the people. He inspected the process of flood victims enumeration, sanitation work and damaged houses in these villages.

Bhadrachalam ASP B Rohit Raj visited Kothagatla, Lingala, Kommugudem and Gangolu villages of Cherla mandal and interacted with people affected by the floods. He told the flood victims to be brave and the police department would extend required support to them.

Meanwhile, the flood level in river Godavari has been receding and the water level at Bhadrachalam reached 48.40 feet with a discharge of 11.63 lakh cusecs at 7 pm. The water level was expected to fall below the second warning level of 48 feet by late night on Wednesday.