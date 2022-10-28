Ganja smugglers attack excise constable in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: Ganja smugglers attacked an excise constable and fled at Lakshmipuram village of Burgampahad mandal in the Kothagudem district on Friday.

The incident occurred when the excise personnel were conducting inspections at Bhadrachalam forest check post on the information that some smugglers were transporting ganja in a car from Chintoor towards Hyderabad.

When the excise personnel tried to stop the car the ganja smugglers drove ahead without stopping their car and excise constables chased them and intercepted the smuggler’s car at Lakshmipuram.

Then ganja smugglers got out of the car, attacked an excise constable injuring him and left the car along with ganja in it. Efforts were on to nab the smugglers and the weight of the recovered ganja was not yet known.