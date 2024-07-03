Govt likely to extend Justice Narasimha Reddy tenure till July 31

The extension was necessitated as the commissions could not function fully by holding hearings due to the Lok Sabha polls.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 July 2024, 10:48 AM

Hyderabad: The State government has reportedly issued orders extending the tenure of Justice L Narasimha Reddy Commission, which was set up to investigate the decisions taken by the previous government with regard to the power sector, till 31 July. The extension was necessitated as the commissions could not function fully by holding hearings due to the Lok Sabha polls.

The State government constituted the commission on March 14 and asked to submit the report by. June 30. However, Justice Narsimha Reddy’s investigation started on April 7 has not been completed yet.The Energy Department has reportedly informed the Electricity Commission that the deadline has been extended by another month.

The Commission is looking into alleged irregularities in the construction of the Bhadradri and Yadadri Thermal Power Plant and the power purchase agreements for supply of 1000 MW power from Chhattisgarh.