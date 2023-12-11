Kothagudem: Show cause notices to officials absent at Praja Darbar

Kothagudem Collector said that on Mondays there was no permission for leaves and every district officer must attend the Praja Darbar on every Monday without fail

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Collector Dr. Ala held a video conference with officials at IDOC in Kothagudem.

Kothagudem: District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala directed the collectorate administrative officer to issue show cause notices to the officials who were absent at the Praja Darbar held on Monday. She said that on Mondays there was no permission for leaves and every district officer must attend the Praja Darbar on every Monday without fail. If a district officer was unable to attend the meeting an officer next to him has to be assigned to the task.

Dr. Ala held a video conference with district officials, tahsildars and MPDOs. In times of emergency video and teleconferences would be conducted. Officials should attend such meetings and they have to answer phone calls even if they were on leave, she said.

Also Read Long queues as people line up for Praja Darbar in Hyderabad

Officials and staff have to give biometric attendance without fail, if anyone fails to do so the official or the staff in question would be considered absent. Tahsildars have to take measures to issue all pending certificates in the next three days, the Collector said.

She informed that a review meeting on arrangements for Vaikunta Ekadasi Mukkoti celebrations at Bhadradri Temple would be conducted on Monday at Bhadrachalam RDO office. Officials of all concerned departments have to attend the meeting with comprehensive action plan reports.