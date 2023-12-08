Long queues as people line up for Praja Darbar in Hyderabad

Officials have set up a help desk, where the people have to register themselves and their grievances or submit the applications, after which the officials will send them inside for further action.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:34 AM, Fri - 8 December 23

Hyderabad: Long queues are quickly forming in front of the Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan at Greenlands for the first Praja Darbar to be held by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday.

People started reaching the Praja Bhavan from early in the morning with their grievances. Nagesh from Erramanzil said he was there to apply for a 2BHK home. There are several others too, including representatives of multiple associations and gram panchayats.

The people of Sangaipally gram panchayat and thanda from Doulatabad mandal in Kondangal, the constituency of the Chief Minister, are at the spot to raise the issue of a proper road facility from their village to Peddanandigama to Imdapur and from Kudrimalla to Nandaram. Their request is for a tarred road in the route.

