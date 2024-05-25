Kothagudem SP felicitates policemen’s children for excelling in studies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 May 2024, 07:22 PM

Kothagudem: Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju felicitated the children of police personnel who excelled in intermediate and SSC examinations in the district.

The SP congratulated 35 children of police officers and staff working in various district police departments. He told the students to pursue higher studies and achieve good ranks in the future and bring good name to their parents and the region.

Rohith Raju said that the students should realize the dreams of their parents who were working hard day and night in the police department. Nothing was impossible in life if one perseveres with integrity and honesty, he suggested.

He said that the future of students depends on how they study at intermediate and degree level. The SP said he also came from a police family, studied hard and excelled in life because of his parents’ hard work and efforts.

Rohith Raju handed over certificates of appreciation to the meritorious children in the presence of their parents. Trainee ASP Vikrant Singh, DSPs Abdul Raheman and Chandra Bhanu, SB Inspector Nagaraju, Reserve Inspectors Krishna Rao (Welfare), Narasimha Rao (Home Guards), Nageswara Rao (Training) and MTO Sudhakar were present.