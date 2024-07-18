Water bodies in Kothagudem receiving floodwaters, public cautioned

The meteorological department issued a warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall from Thursday to July 20 in Kothagudem and Khammam districts.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 July 2024, 07:19 PM

Water level in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam increasing slowly with floodwaters from its tributaries entering into it.

Kothagudem: With intermittent rains water bodies in the district have been receiving floodwaters and roads in agency villages turned muddy causing inconvenience to the villagers.

The district average rainfall was 24.6 mm with 23 mandals in the district receiving light to heavy rainfall in the past 24-hours, during which Chandrugonda mandal in the district received a heavy rainfall of 6 cm.

Heavy rainfall of 10.9 cm and 8.6 cm was recorded in Aswaraopet and Dammapet mandals respectively on Thursday. Coal production in SCCL opencast mines in the district was also affected due to the rains. The meteorological department issued a warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall from Thursday to July 20 in Kothagudem and Khammam districts.

Irrigation officials have lifted 12 gates of Taliperu project discharging 14, 474 cusecs excess water in the morning and at 5 pm closed six gates reducing the discharge of water to 7483 cusecs. Water level in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam was increasing slowly with floodwaters from its tributaries entering into it.

Floodwaters have been flowing into Kinnerasani reservoir in Paloncha and the water level was 402 feet in the morning. Officials alerted the residents on the banks of Kinnerasani not to cross the river as there was a possibility of releasing excess water.

Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju advised people to be alert while crossing the roads on foot and with vehicles as roads and bridges would be overflowing with floodwaters. The district police and other departments have been taking measures to prevent accidents due to rains.

The DDRF team has already been formed by the district police and it would be available round the clock to carry out rescue operations. If people face any dire situations, they could call 100 to get the services of the police.