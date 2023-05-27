Kothagudem: Study material handed over to failed SSC students by ITDA-Bhadrachalam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:20 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

ITDA APO (General) David Raj advised the students not to be discouraged for failing in the tenth class and should work hard to pass in first class by appearing for supplementary exams without fear

Kothagudem: Study material was handed over to failed SSC students preparing for advanced supplementary exams by ITDA, Bhadrachalam.

ITDA APO (General) David Raj visited the summer camp being conducted for failed class 10 girl students at Reguballi Girls Ashram School in Dummugudem mandal in the district on Saturday and interacted with the students. He advised the students not to be discouraged for failing in the tenth class and should work hard to pass in first class by appearing for supplementary exams without fear. And for that purpose the ITDA was providing necessary study material to the student, he said.

The APO told the school authorities to provide food according to the special menu. The summer camps were being organised in six centres where 530 students, boys and girls, were being trained. The summer camps would continue till June 22, he added.

