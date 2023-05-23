Kothagudem: Take steps to run GCC societies in profits, ITDA PO tells officials

ITDA Project Officer Gautham P directed officials to ensure that wild fruits collected by tribals in the remote tribal areas were sold directly to the Girijan Co-operative Corporation Ltd

07:40 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

ITDA Project Officer Gautham P speaking at a review meeting with officials at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Tuesday.

The PO reviewed the progress of petrol pumps being run by the GCC and the purchase of wild fruits collected in the forests by the tribals with the divisional officials at Bhadrachalam on Tuesday.

He said that six petrol pumps have been established as societies to increase the livelihood of unemployed tribal youths through self-employment, but there were complaints about the functioning of a petrol pump being operated in Gundala. Gautham said that the petrol pumps should be run round the clock serving the consumers and the profits from the sale of diesel and petrol should be deposited in the name of respective petrol pumps.

He directed officials to submit a report on the details of funds deficit at Mulakalapalli petrol pump and recovery of funds. The funds should be fully recovered and the filling station should be run properly.

As the tribals in the tribal villages would collect Mahua flowers in the forests and sell it to the GCC daily requirement (DR) depots. Steps have to be taken to see that the flowers were sold directly by the tribals to GCC to earn profits to support their families.

GCC staff should educate the tribals in that connection. Officials should take special care to pay the money to tribals immediately after buying Mahua flowers Ippapuvu and submit proposals for the release of funds for the purpose, Gautham said.

For the GCC societies to earn profits, the staff working in the societies has to take special care in performing their duties. If the societies were profitable it would support the economic development of the tribals, he suggested.

