Telugus among civil services toppers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:43 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Visakhapatnam: Telugus have landed among toppers in civil services and Uma Harati, daughter of Narayanpet district Superintendent of Police N. Venkateswarlu bagged the third rank at the national level.

Pawan Datta of Tirupati secured 22nd rank while Tarun Patnaik got 33rd rank. Tarun, whose father MRK Patnaik is a trustee of Jakkampudi Foundation in Rajahmundry, is at present working as a trainee officer with the Indian Audit and Accounts Service in Simla.

Among others, Yenugu Sivamaruthi Reddy from Ilapur of Korutla mandal in Jagityal district got 132 rank while B Vinutna of Ongole in Prakasam district was ranked 462 in the civil services 2022 final results which were released on Tuesday in New Delhi.