Kothagudem: Woman drowns in open well

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 August 2024, 09:13 PM

Kothagudem: A woman drowned in an open well at Gandhi Nagar of Burgampad mandal in the district on Thursday.

The incident occurred when the deceased, K Adilaxmi who was drawing water from the well, had seizures and fell into the well. She was diagnosed with fits since her childhood, the family members said.